THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Apple Inc revealed a new way to buy its flagship device last week - the option to pay for unlocked models of its newest iPhones through monthly installments. But the arrangement is exclusive to U.S. customers, extending a trend in smartphone shopping that has yet to make its way to Canada. (bit.ly/1UQFoUs)

** The Conservatives are trying to turn the page on the Syrian refugee crisis controversy by announcing additional measures - on Saturday, they said Ottawa would match C$100 million in private relief donations and are now amping up rhetoric on the economy to try to move the narrative back to what they consider their terms. (bit.ly/1VXm4Hz)

** New Democratic Party's Tom Mulcair launched another week of his campaign in a key election battleground, where he announced the NDP would spend C$1.8 billion over four years to help provinces bolster health care for seniors. At a Sunday event in Vancouver, Mulcair said the funding is designed to expand home care for 41,000 seniors, create 5,000 more nursing beds and improve palliative care services. (bit.ly/1NyUgIc)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivered a two-pronged attack Sunday against his main rivals for their positions on small business while playing up his own credentials as a steward of the economy. Campaigning in the Ottawa-area community of Stittsville just days before a leaders' debate on economics, the Conservative leader strove to set himself apart from the Liberal and NDP over their stances on small business tax cuts. (bit.ly/1Ka5IpR)

