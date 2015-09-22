Sept 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Volkswagen Canada Inc has halted sales of diesel car
models amid a scandal over falsified U.S. emissions tests that
risks tarnishing its image in North America. Volkswagen's
troubles began last week when the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said software for Volkswagen and Audi cars equipped with
diesel engines deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions. (bit.ly/1Kx9xCw)
** AltaGas Ltd is buying three gas-fired power
plants in California for $642 million, expanding its presence in
the state and allowing it to increase its dividend.
Calgary-based AltaGas said it was issuing C$300 million ($226.4
million) worth of shares to help pay for the acquisition of the
generating stations from Highstar Capital IV LP. (bit.ly/1Kxa9b9)
** One of Canada's largest owners of apartment buildings is
beefing up its portfolio, a deal that adds more signs of life to
a commercial real estate sector that had largely gone quiet.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT is acquiring a
portfolio of apartment buildings in Montreal for $490 million.
The real estate investment trust also launched a $250 million
bought deal to help pay for the purchase. (bit.ly/1KxalXV)
NATIONAL POST
** The Caisse de depot is partnering with Mexican
institutional investors as the Quebec pension fund manager
pursues its goal of doubling infrastructure investments by 2018.
The Caisse says it will invest $1.43 billion on infrastructure
projects in Mexico after teaming up with a newly created
consortium that manages 62 percent of that country's pension
fund assets. (bit.ly/1KxbL4O)
** Delays in approving and building liquefied natural gas
export projects will cost British Columbia $20 billion a year in
lost revenue from 2020 onwards, according to a study by the
Fraser Institute. "As a result, British Columbians will
invariably forgo higher levels of job growth and billions of
dollars in tax revenues which could pay for things like health
care or public education," said Ken Green, co-author of the
report and senior director of natural resource studies at the
Fraser Institute.
($1 = C$1.33)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)