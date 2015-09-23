Sept 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Former Canadian National Railway salesman Greg
Shnerer is now at the center of a lawsuit launched by Canadian
National that alleges he shared confidential company customer
information with arch rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
, where he now works, to lure away his former employer's
customers. Canadian National is seeking a court order blocking
CP from using the information to win customers. (bit.ly/1JpfIrf)
** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he rejected
any notion that the country was too reliant on the natural
resources sector, despite the skid in commodity prices that has
squelched economic gains. Poloz said the drop in prices for oil
and base metals had forced companies to cut spending this year -
in the oil patch, by as much as 40 percent - but it did not mean
that it was a mistake to plow long-term capital into major
projects that would operate for years. (bit.ly/1KzuEUR)
NATIONAL POST
** The fallout from Volkswagen AG's emissions
scandal spread on Tuesday as the automaker said as many as 11
million cars could be affected and it would set aside $9.6
billion to cover related costs. But as regulators around the
world vowed to act, Environment Canada was vague about how it
would respond to revelations the company cheated on emissions
tests. "Defeat devices are prohibited under Canadian
regulations. If violations to Canadian regulations are found,
enforcement action will be taken," Environment Canada spokesman
Mark Johnson said. (bit.ly/1FtFQ9n)
** Canadian provinces should scrap their resource royalty
regimes and replace them with "cash flow" taxes, according to a
new study. The report by the C.D. Howe Institute, released on
Wednesday, argues that a cash flow tax is a much fairer way to
tax mining and oil and gas companies than a gross-revenue
royalty, because it is based entirely on the profitability of
their operations. (bit.ly/1FtGSCs)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)