Sept 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc is anticipating a bounce back in orders for new business jets after a weak first half of the year as a pickup in demand in the United States and elsewhere offsets softness in emerging markets. "Lots of good conversations with customers, good activity," David Coleal, Bombardier's president for business aircraft, said in an interview on Wednesday.(bit.ly/1NVODE7)

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp is open to selling any and all of its real estate as it plans to move away from owning bricks and mortar, while its main union, Canadian Media Guild, argues the public broadcaster is in danger of making "irreversible" cuts under financial duress. (bit.ly/1L7VidP)

** President of Rogers Communications Inc's enterprise business unit, Nitin Kawale, on Thursday said it would offer its own managed services to replace a number of IT functions, including enterprise-level WiFi that the company will manage for its customers in the cloud. Kawale said in an interview the aim is to deliver IT and communications services in the same fashion as a utility would sell a company power or running water. (bit.ly/1R29TXf)

NATIONAL POST

** One of the biggest backers of the Keystone XL pipeline is acknowledging that the project is likely doomed to fail. The Saskatchewan government is expecting Keystone's demise after American Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton said she opposed it. Clinton said on Tuesday that the project had been a distraction and she doesn't believe it's in the best interests of what needs to do be done to combat climate change. (bit.ly/1YCXuy1)

** Canadian Tire Corp has worked hard to become a more technology-focused retailer in recent years and is now aiming to spark loyalty-fatigued consumers' creative interest with a new app that serves as a mobile credit card, a loyalty card and a hockey game, all in one. The app is available to all holders of the retailer's Canadian Tire Options MasterCard and allows users to pay for all of their Canadian Tire store purchases, redeem loyalty points and unlock "badges" to collect bonus digital Canadian Tire money. (bit.ly/1YCXCgS)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)