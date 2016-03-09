March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Imperial Oil Ltd has reached a deal to sell 497 Esso-brand retail gas stations to five fuel distributors for $2.8 billion, as the company seeks to focus on its expanding oil sands and refining businesses.(bit.ly/1p7h5sg)

** The Liberal Canadian government has placed Transport Canada under special oversight for repeatedly missing internal financial targets - a highly unusual move targeting a federal department. (bit.ly/1QCO9Sz)

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barack Obama are expected to commit their two countries to slash methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by at least 40 per cent as part of a bilateral approach to curb climate change.(bit.ly/1RQXPZV)

NATIONAL POST

** United Airlines has ordered another 25 aircraft from Boeing Co, virtually killing Bombardier Inc's hopes of selling the CSeries to the big U.S. carrier. United said Tuesday that it will supplement its previously announced order for 40 narrow-body 737-700 jets with 25 more.(bit.ly/1QLb5wR)

** The federal consumer agency is sounding warning bells about the growing debt Canadians are taking on through auto loans. Consumers have been taking advantage of stretched amortization periods in recent years to take on more debt without increasing their monthly payments, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada revealed Tuesday in a research report tracking market trends. (bit.ly/1Lcz8Yz) ($1 = 1.3390 Canadian dollars)

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)