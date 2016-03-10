March 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Crescent Point Energy Corp slashed its dividend
by 70 percent and said it would defer some spending to later
this year, underscoring wariness in the industry that a
hoped-for price recovery is at hand. (bit.ly/1UULo1W)
** Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he's "not happy"
with the financial situation of his department and is vowing to
fix the problem without sacrificing the department's key role in
protecting the safety of Canadians. (bit.ly/1UhaFmv)
** The economic pieces are starting to fall into place for
the Bank of Canada and its Governor Stephen Poloz, giving the
central bank latitude to keep its key interest rate unchanged.(bit.ly/1M8utld)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto Mayor John Tory's signature $7-billion SmartTrack
plan edged somewhat closer to reality on Wednesday - or what
remains of it, anyway. The Executive Committee approved a staff
recommendation to focus on two possible options that fall well
short of what Tory stumped for during his election campaign. The
plan will go next to city council. (bit.ly/1XewVg0)
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has taken an important
stand on the issue of unnamed donors paying thousands of dollars
for private meetings with her and her staff. She's in favor of
it. "It's part of the democratic process," she says, of the
$6,000-a-head cocktail reception and three-course dinner at
Toronto's Four Seasons Hotel scheduled for Thursday. (bit.ly/1RSv2Eh)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)