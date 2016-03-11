March 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Too many ships amid a soft economy have sent ocean-going container rates to new depths. An index of spot rates on 11 trade routes between Asia, Europe and the United States has fallen by 62 per cent in the past year, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants, which has published the World Container Index since 2011. (bit.ly/1XhsqkU)

** The European Central Bank's bolder-than-expected new stimulus package, designed to fight deflation, got off to a rough start Thursday when the euro soared - the opposite of what the ECB had hoped it would do.(bit.ly/1TzmaH2)

NATIONAL POST

** Tough times in the oilpatch are leading to deep frugality in the grocery aisles, delivering a harsh blow to the owner of Sobeys and Safeway. Empire Co posted adjusted third-quarter earnings Thursday that were far below analyst estimates.(bit.ly/1YFcR7H)

** A deal for Houston-based natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc would give TransCanada Corp access to high-growth U.S. shale plays, analysts said Thursday.(bit.ly/1RbDSdd)

** Canadian banks are actively pursuing opportunities to play an integral part in the growth of fintech, despite the fact that 81 per cent of global banking CEOs see the pace of technological change as a threat, PwC says in a new report.(bit.ly/1P2wjUP) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)