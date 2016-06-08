June 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** General Motors of Canada Ltd will announce on Friday that
it plans to hire as many as 1,000 additional engineers, giving a
strong boost to its research and development activities in
Canada. (bit.ly/1UEnaaK)
** The wildfires that tore into Fort McMurray have left a
toxic legacy, with mounds of ash across the city containing
harmful levels of contaminants, according to tests conducted
over the past month. (bit.ly/1UeHIbr)
** Alberta has told prosecutors and police that no member of
medical teams involved in an assisted death for mentally
competent, severely ill adults will be prosecuted, the clearest
attempt by any province to create certainty around the newly
legalized practice. (bit.ly/1PhaPFg)
NATIONAL POST
** Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc has signed a
C$2.5 billion ($1.97 billion) bought deal for the sale of 71.5
million shares at C$35 a share, which represents a discount of
C$1.50, or 4.1 percent, to Tuesday's closing price of C$36.50.
(bit.ly/1tgIeMk)
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief
Executive Officer Joseph Papa said he was convinced the
embattled drugmaker remains misunderstood and should be headed
for a turnaround, but investors are less certain. (bit.ly/1UEnztY)
