THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Suncor Energy Inc's C$2.5 billion ($1.96
billion) equity offering is two times oversubscribed, with the
vast majority of shares going to dozens of institutional
investors in North America and beyond, according to one of the
leads in the syndicate. (bit.ly/1YfSgbT)
** Canada's largest electric utility, Hydro-Quebec, will
once again consider the purchase of assets or stakes in power
generation and transmission companies outside Quebec, returning
to a strategy it used in the 1980s and 90s before the provincial
government pulled the plug over concerns the international
business was negatively affecting domestic electricity prices.
(bit.ly/1PL0MOr)
** Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia are moving
to reassure healthcare workers that they will not be prosecuted
if they participate in assisted deaths, following the lead of
Alberta, which issued a hands-off directive to police this week.
And Nova Scotia is in discussions to do the same. (bit.ly/1PKYSgB)
NATIONAL POST
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised a "deep dive"
into Canada's housing markets to find "real evidence" behind the
country's red-hot sector and the role of foreign investors in
those record-high prices. "It is a very real issue for
Canadians. But we recognize it's a complicated issue," Morneau
said Wednesday during a conference in Toronto. (bit.ly/1UFxAXJ)
($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars)
