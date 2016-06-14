BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
June 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Senators have rejected a proposal to further expand the Liberal government's doctor-assisted dying bill to include advance directives for patients with conditions such as dementia. (bit.ly/1Yo6qax)
** Thousands of people gathered in downtown Orlando to mourn the 49 men and women killed in a hail of gunfire on Sunday, vowing to counter hate and violence with love and solidarity. (bit.ly/25ZWO8J)
** The International Monetary Fund is warning policy makers they may have to take action that would cool Canada's hot housing markets and ease the consumer debt binge. (bit.ly/1XU6VuF)
NATIONAL POST
** Justin Trudeau looked as pensive as Canadians have yet seen him, as he announced that a second hostage, Robert Hall, had been killed by his captors in the Philippines. The prime minister and many of his staff were working on only a few hours of sleep and, in the words of one senior staffer, were "emotionally devastated" by the outcome. (bit.ly/1WMvNUg)
** The new CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is taking the company into a literal turnaround. Once known for it's growth-by-serial-acquisition, the drugmaker will now be focused on paying down its $30 billion debt, which will mean selling assets instead of buying them. (bit.ly/1to7IGS)
** Andrew Charles, chief executive of Canada Guaranty, whose owners include the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, says a full roll out of the minimum down payment for government-backed insured mortgages to 10 per cent from five per cent will heavily impact first-time buyers while failing to alleviate some of the price stresses in the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets. (bit.ly/236CzUU) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)
