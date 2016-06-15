June 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada has soared in global rankings to become the second
biggest arms dealer to the Middle East on the strength of its
massive sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia, new figures
show. (bit.ly/25XsNcV)
** The federal government has opened the door to adopting
parts of a U.S. law that angers the Kremlin, one that would
freeze assets of corrupt Russian officials and ban their travel
to Canada. (bit.ly/1Q4mahO)
** The number of intermodal cargo boxes hauled by the major
railways in North American has fallen by about 7 percent in the
latest quarter, a bigger-than-expected decline that one railway
executive called a "worrisome" signal about the state of the
North American economy. (bit.ly/25XfRnv)
NATIONAL POST
** In the general election campaign, the Liberals were vocal
about repealing the "problematic elements" of the Conservative
government's anti-terror legislation. In the wake of the carnage
in Paris last November, and now Orlando, it is fair to say there
is much less enthusiasm to overturn many of its provisions,
particularly those that allow the Canadian Security Intelligence
Service to disrupt potential terrorist activity. (bit.ly/1Uc9l6P)
** Bombardier Inc's competitors are trying to cast
aspersions on the CSeries because they realize the aircraft is
establishing itself as part of the "permanent landscape" and
feel threatened by its success, according to a senior company
executive. (bit.ly/1UUnwaO)
** Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall renewed his attacks on the
idea of a federal carbon tax on Tuesday, suggesting that
attempts to put a price on carbon could face legal obstacles.(bit.ly/1WNzIQG)
