June 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Foreign Minister Stephane Dion made a big decision
earlier this year on whether to allow Canadian-made military
goods to be shipped to Thailand, a country ruled by an
undemocratic junta since a 2014 coup - but the government won't
divulge whether he blocked or approved these exports. (bit.ly/28Izvdg)
** Canadian executives overwhelmingly support expanded
international trade deals, including more open commerce with the
United States and a free-trade deal with China. (bit.ly/28IzE0a)
** Workers at the Bombardier Q400 factory in
Toronto have agreed to the company's request to shift production
of the plane's wings and cockpit to low-wage countries, a move
that will eventually eliminate 200 jobs. (bit.ly/28IzPZE)
NATIONAL POST
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bold election
promise to expand and enhance the Canada Pension Plan to provide
a more secure retirement for Canadians, but there is skepticism
the necessary provincial consensus will be reached when finance
ministers gather Monday in Vancouver. (bit.ly/28IzYfk)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)