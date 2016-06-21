June 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A federal court has dismissed an appeal by Bell Mobility,
a unit of BCE Inc, from a ruling of Canada's telecom
regulator on how the company charged customers for its mobile
television app. (bit.ly/28LALQ0)
** Amid a chorus of concern about Canada's overheated
housing market, Moody's Investors Service says it believes the
country's biggest lenders can easily withstand a severe market
downturn, after the credit-rating agency simulated a U.S.-style
mortgage crisis. (bit.ly/28LAUmp)
** Ottawa and most provincial finance ministers have reached
a breakthrough agreement to expand the Canada Pension Plan, with
all but Manitoba and Quebec signing on to the deal. (bit.ly/28LB2Tg)
NATIONAL POST
** There are "systemic vulnerabilities" in the Canadian
mortgage market that would be exposed if the country were hit by
a U.S.-style housing meltdown, according to a report from
Moody's Investors Service. (bit.ly/28LBhOc)
** The Canadian entertainment and media sector can expect
slow growth and will lag behind the global economy for the next
five years, says a report Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/28LBssx)
** Regardless of which political party wins the November
vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton or presumptive Republican
candidate Donald Trump have both taken protectionist positions
on trade - in particular, they have been critical of the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is "generating
uncertainty for Canadians," a new report warns. (bit.ly/28LF7Xt)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)