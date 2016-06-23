June 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Quebec government has signed a definitive agreement
with Bombardier Inc for the previously announced
investment of $1 billion in the company's C Series new-jet
program. (bit.ly/28S3liO)
** Ronald Weinberg, the co-founder of children's animation
house Cinar Corp, has been sentenced to eight years and 11
months in prison for what the judge said was "a leading role" in
the massive fraud that resulted in the collapse of the
celebrated company and the destruction of the retirement savings
of thousands of investors. (bit.ly/28S3aEd)
NATIONAL POST
** Air Canada is threatening to walk away from its
plan to buy up to 75 CSeries jets from Bombardier Inc
unless the federal government gives it more flexibility over
where it does its maintenance work. (bit.ly/28NSGCa)
** BlackBerry Ltd isn't ditching handsets just yet,
with its top objective for 2017 to return its struggling device
business to profitability, CEO John Chen told shareholders
Wednesday. (bit.ly/28NSBhA)
** A Toronto-based mining company Primero Mining Corp
locked in a dispute with Mexico's tax authorities is hoping the
Liberal government will raise its case when Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto visits Canada next week. (bit.ly/28NSJOa)
