June 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Penn West Petroleum Ltd believes a new rule that Alberta's oil and gas regulator has introduced will hamper the company's ability to sell assets - deals the company says are in the works and part of its transformation plan. (bit.ly/28PP1Ub)

** Ottawa is bringing other levels of government into its "deep dive" into Canada's housing sector, enlisting the provinces and municipalities with the country's two hottest markets to help it find solutions to the real estate conundrum. (bit.ly/28PPkhS)

** Raj Shoan is no longer a commissioner at Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator after more than a year of legal battles that have revealed deep tensions at the commission. (bit.ly/28PPlCH)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc said it "strongly disagrees" with a decision by Moody's Investors Service to downgrade its debt rating on the same day that it secured a $1 billion investment from the Quebec government. (bit.ly/28PPtSA)

** Startup discount airline NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is taking another shot at getting off the ground with plans to offer flights to 12 Canadian cities beginning July 25. (bit.ly/28PPwxO)

** BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen is ignoring calls to exit the hardware business and betting the leaner smartphone segment will stop losing money by September, even as revenue from the company's software business surpassed dwindling smartphone revenue for the first time. (bit.ly/28PPqWZ)

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)