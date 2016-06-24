June 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Penn West Petroleum Ltd believes a new rule that
Alberta's oil and gas regulator has introduced will hamper the
company's ability to sell assets - deals the company says are in
the works and part of its transformation plan. (bit.ly/28PP1Ub)
** Ottawa is bringing other levels of government into its
"deep dive" into Canada's housing sector, enlisting the
provinces and municipalities with the country's two hottest
markets to help it find solutions to the real estate conundrum.
(bit.ly/28PPkhS)
** Raj Shoan is no longer a commissioner at Canada's telecom
and broadcast regulator after more than a year of legal battles
that have revealed deep tensions at the commission. (bit.ly/28PPlCH)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc said it "strongly disagrees"
with a decision by Moody's Investors Service to downgrade its
debt rating on the same day that it secured a $1 billion
investment from the Quebec government. (bit.ly/28PPtSA)
** Startup discount airline NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is taking
another shot at getting off the ground with plans to offer
flights to 12 Canadian cities beginning July 25. (bit.ly/28PPwxO)
** BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen is ignoring calls to
exit the hardware business and betting the leaner smartphone
segment will stop losing money by September, even as revenue
from the company's software business surpassed dwindling
smartphone revenue for the first time. (bit.ly/28PPqWZ)
