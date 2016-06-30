June 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Engineering firm WSP Global Inc has decided not
to pursue its proposed takeover of British construction advisory
business Sweett Group Plc. Montreal-based WSP said on
Thursday it had "terminated efforts to acquire Sweet" and would
not sweeten its offer price of 0.35 pounds ($0.47) per Sweett
share. (bit.ly/296IUeK)
** Twelve years after Bombardier Inc executives
first outlined plans to build a new family of airliners called
the C Series to challenge the single-aisle planes made by Boeing
Co and Airbus, the Canadian company has silenced
critics and delivered the first of those planes. (bit.ly/296IMMq)
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has put the
province's real estate industry under government oversight,
declaring the industry's self-regulating body has failed to
protect the public from cut-throat and illegal practices and has
lost the public's confidence in its ability to police itself. (bit.ly/2915Eup)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's telecom regulator quashed Bell Canada's second
attempt to make it harder for competitors to buy wholesale
access to its high-speed networks, a decision that will enable
indie Internet providers to buy and resell access to ultra-fast
fiber Internet connections. (bit.ly/296IW6l)
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President
Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto committed
to chopping methane gas emissions from the oil and gas industry
by 40-45 percent as part of a wide-ranging North American
Climate, Clean Energy and Environment Partnership, announced on
Wednesday in Ottawa. (bit.ly/297g1D6)
** Gold miner Asanko Gold Inc has come under attack
from a Toronto-based hedge fund, K2 & Associates, that claims
its stock price could plunge 90 percent. (bit.ly/294siCn)
($1 = 0.74 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)