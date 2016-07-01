July 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A disparity in the wages of two groups of workers at
Canada Post is a pressing issue in negotiations between the
Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. If
an agreement can't be struck by Saturday, the issue could be one
factor behind a possible strike or lockout. (bit.ly/29ee72H)
** Enbridge Inc and its oil industry partners have
seen their faint hope for the Northern Gateway pipeline project
dealt a major blow on Thursday as the Federal Court of Appeal
quashed the permit issued by the federal cabinet two years ago.
(bit.ly/29bub1F)
** Canada's federal government is moving toward a
restrictive market for recreational marijuana, vowing to impose
potency limits, controls on advertising and strict rules over
the production and sale of the drug. Ottawa has unveiled a
nine-member panel to draw up Canada's new marijuana framework,
sending out the clearest signal to date that it is not bowing to
the demands of members of the illegal pot industry that has
boomed in recent months. (bit.ly/29ayzQZ)
NATIONAL POST
** Superior Plus Corp's $982-million deal for
Canexus Corp has fallen apart after last-minute
negotiations failed to provide enough time to fight off a legal
challenge in the United States. (bit.ly/297s2XY)
** In a week where BuzzFeed Canada and Global News announced
they were cutting positions, Canada's media industry got a
little bit of a jolt on Thursday afternoon when the world's
largest broadcaster, the BBC, announced it would be adding an
editorial bureau in Toronto and launching a version of BBC.com
tailored for Canadians. (bit.ly/297rPUJ)
** Rising oil prices have pushed up the loonie against the
U.S. dollar in recent months, but CIBC Capital Markets says that
will likely change later this year. CIBC analysts said in a new
report that a U.S. Federal Reserve hike in December will push
the loonie down to 74 U.S. cents, from its current level of
about 77 U.S. cents. (bit.ly/297euaf)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)