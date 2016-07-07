July 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Jason Kenney did not step down as a member of Parliament
when he officially launched his bid to lead Alberta's
Progressive Conservatives - a decision fiscal hawks say is an
inappropriate use of taxpayers' money. (bit.ly/29yEQHX)
** Seven Generations Energy Ltd is taking advantage
of the industry downturn to buy assets from Paramount Resources
Ltd for C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion), vastly
increasing its land holdings in the prolific Montney natural gas
region of Alberta. (bit.ly/29yFyoc)
** As part of a flurry of moves designed to reverse its
sliding share price, Dominion Diamond Corp is getting
out of Toronto real estate and going ahead with a key expansion
to its Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories. (bit.ly/29yEsJt)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Life has been forced to suspend redemptions at two
of its real estate funds due to uncertainty about the value of
commercial property in the UK following the Brexit vote. (bit.ly/29yF1D5)
** The original fast-track approval process of the
Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada
and the European Union has since been expanded to give the 28 EU
member states the final approval - but the new, longer track
won't bring the process to a halt. The signatories would need to
agree to the trade pact provisionally, and then work out the
details later. (bit.ly/29yG8Tc)
** Indigo Books and Music Inc, buoyed by a year of
solid financial results while other large book chains have
suffered and shut down, is focused on the "phygital" future,
says chief executive Heather Reisman. (bit.ly/29yGt8x)
($1 = C$1.29)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)