THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp is proposing a
restructuring plan that would wipe out nearly half its debt and
slash its annual interest payments, easing immediate financial
pressure that threatened to turn the company insolvent. (bit.ly/29BgYDq)
** Canada's Bombardier Inc is under less pressure
to ink new orders for its C-Series jet at a major European air
show next week after receiving orders from Delta Air Lines
and Air Canada, a senior executive said. (bit.ly/29BhzF5)
** British Columbia released new data showing foreign buyers
purchased 5 percent of the homes sold in and around Vancouver
over three weeks last month and, on average, spent about
C$400,000 ($307,858) more than Canadians in these transactions,
the first statistical hint of the impact offshore money might be
having on the region's overheated market. (bit.ly/29Bh7Xu)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's top financial regulator is increasing its
scrutiny of mortgage lending practices at the big banks amid
concerns about soaring house prices. (bit.ly/29Bo62M)
** In Montreal this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left
the impression he's not going to take a new look at the now
permit-less Northern Gateway pipeline, likely putting the
project on the backburner for as long as he is in power. (bit.ly/29Boa2v)
** A majority of Canadians support Wal-Mart Stores Inc
in its fight with Visa Inc over interchange fees,
but the retailer might lose some customers in the dispute. (bit.ly/29Boq1b)
($1 = C$1.30)
