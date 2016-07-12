July 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The LNG Canada joint venture led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has delayed its final investment decision on exporting
liquefied natural gas from Kitimat in northern British Columbia.
(bit.ly/29t3j0g)
** The Toronto Real Estate Board is stepping up its efforts
in court to overturn a decision by the federal Competition
Tribunal that allows more detailed home sales data to be
released on the internet. (bit.ly/29t39pG)
** Key stakeholders of Essar Steel Algoma Inc
are pursuing a multi-pronged effort to block the purchase of the
steelmaker by a New York-based private equity fund, KPS Capital
Partners LP, and a group of lenders. (bit.ly/29t3wka)
** Canada's telecom regulator has officially given discount
wireless startup Sugar Mobile a reprieve, ruling that the
newcomer can keep relying on roaming services from Rogers
Communications Inc - at least for the time being. (bit.ly/29t3rNn)
NATIONAL POST
** The provincial government announced on Monday that it was
going ahead with plans that would allow the city to tax owners
of vacant property - a tax pushed for and endorsed by
Vancouver's mayor, Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29t3LM8)
** In barely a year, Alberta's New Democratic Party (NDP)
government has gone from threatening to increase oil and gas
royalties to having to provide royalty incentives to stimulate
drilling activity. (bit.ly/29t3WHa)
** In about two weeks, shareholders of Migao Corp
will be asked to vote on a transaction whereby the chief
executive plans to acquire the company, which owns and operates
fertilizer production plants in China, for 75 cents per share.
(bit.ly/29t3Saw)
