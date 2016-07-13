July 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Halifax-based Minas Energy announced on Tuesday that it
was partnering with Netherlands firm Tocardo International BV
and Ontario-based International Marine Energy Inc to form the
Minas Tidal Limited Partnership, to test the powerful tidal
currents in the Bay of Fundy, by late 2017. (bit.ly/29vcRYv)
** Low-income earners will receive little benefit from the
planned expansion of the Canada Pension Plan despite paying
higher premiums, unless governments provide more help to offset
a corresponding reduction in other government payments,
according to an analysis of the new model. (bit.ly/29vcE7X)
** In a report issued late on Tuesday ahead of a City
Council debate this week, staff urged politicians to increase
new spending on road safety by about 30 percent to about C$52
million ($39.9 million) over the next five years. (bit.ly/29vcJIO)
NATIONAL POST
** Bell Canada sees no good reason to continue offering
payphone lines at a lower price than regular business lines as
it no longer views the service as essential in a society
dominated by mobile phones. (bit.ly/29vd0LD)
** Royal LePage, in a report out on Wednesday, says economic
uncertainty around the globe and low interest rates continue to
fuel the Canadian existing-home market, adding that prices will
rise by 12.4 percent in 2016 from 2015 to an average of
C$563,000 ($431,947). (bit.ly/29vd1z4)
** The Canada Revenue Agency's continuing campaign against
the underground economy has come to roost in small-town Canada,
where special audits have confirmed the pervasiveness of tax
evaders in the construction industry. (bit.ly/29vdbqe)
($1 = C$1.30)
