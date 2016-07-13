July 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Halifax-based Minas Energy announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with Netherlands firm Tocardo International BV and Ontario-based International Marine Energy Inc to form the Minas Tidal Limited Partnership, to test the powerful tidal currents in the Bay of Fundy, by late 2017. (bit.ly/29vcRYv)

** Low-income earners will receive little benefit from the planned expansion of the Canada Pension Plan despite paying higher premiums, unless governments provide more help to offset a corresponding reduction in other government payments, according to an analysis of the new model. (bit.ly/29vcE7X)

** In a report issued late on Tuesday ahead of a City Council debate this week, staff urged politicians to increase new spending on road safety by about 30 percent to about C$52 million ($39.9 million) over the next five years. (bit.ly/29vcJIO)

NATIONAL POST

** Bell Canada sees no good reason to continue offering payphone lines at a lower price than regular business lines as it no longer views the service as essential in a society dominated by mobile phones. (bit.ly/29vd0LD)

** Royal LePage, in a report out on Wednesday, says economic uncertainty around the globe and low interest rates continue to fuel the Canadian existing-home market, adding that prices will rise by 12.4 percent in 2016 from 2015 to an average of C$563,000 ($431,947). (bit.ly/29vd1z4)

** The Canada Revenue Agency's continuing campaign against the underground economy has come to roost in small-town Canada, where special audits have confirmed the pervasiveness of tax evaders in the construction industry. (bit.ly/29vdbqe) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)