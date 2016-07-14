July 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Premier Rachel Notley's New Democratic Party government
has assembled a diverse 18-member oil sands advisory panel to
help figure out how to prepare the industry for keeping
greenhouse gas emissions under a target of 100 megatonnes by
2030. (bit.ly/29yJHUL)
** Canadian Tire Corp Ltd says it sees a brighter
future with former chief executive officer Stephen Wetmore than
with the man who replaced him less than two years ago in the top
job, Michael Medline. (bit.ly/29yJsZY)
NATIONAL POST
** American exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree
Investments Inc on Thursday became the latest firm to
launch ETFs in Canada as the competition for investors in the
space heats up. (bit.ly/29yLs4m)
** The central bank on Wednesday kept its trend-setting
lending level unchanged at 0.5 percent, where it has been for
the past year - a remnant of the collapse of crude oil prices
that began to be felt in the latter part of 2014. The bank
acknowledged in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report that
domestic growth "has been uneven". (bit.ly/29yKQfb)
** Fortified Trust, a new name and source of funding for the
Bank of Montreal, placed $750 million of Class A notes
in its initial foray to the market this week. The AAA-rated
notes came with a five-year term and a coupon of 1.67 percent
and ended up being 50 percent larger than originally
anticipated. (bit.ly/29yLaun)
** The Toronto Star will conduct an "independent
facilitation process review" of the newsroom's culture, after
the union that represents the newspaper's employees last month
called for an independent investigation in the wake of reporter
Raveena Aulakh's suicide and the events surrounding her death.
(bit.ly/29yLkly)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)