July 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is investigating allegations contained in an anonymous letter claiming to be written by specialists at the nuclear regulator that says information has been withheld from commissioners while making critical decisions about the licensing of the country's nuclear plants. (bit.ly/29ITmM8)

** At least 80,000 public servants have had trouble getting the compensation they are owed because of major problems in the government's new pay system, Phoenix, and it will be months before all of the issues are resolved. (bit.ly/29ISnM5)

NATIONAL POST

** Two Canadian securities regulators are holding a joint-hearing Wednesday to consider whether Vancouver-based junior miner Dolly Varden Silver Corp can proceed with a private placement of shares that would thwart a hostile takeover launched by Hecla Mining Co. (bit.ly/29ITeMO)

** Jean Coutu Group Inc, one of the country's largest pharmacy chains, is facing a class action suit filed by a group of franchisees in Quebec seeking to recover C$252 million ($193.8 million) in royalties. (bit.ly/29ITtaS) ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)