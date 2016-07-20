July 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal will have
negative consequences for the auto sector in Canada, an analysis
of the automotive measures in the agreement says. Those
provisions will cause reductions in vehicle production and
employment, according to the study. (bit.ly/29MPxCf)
** Three Mi'kmaq communities are asking a federal court to
reverse the approval of a crude-by-rail export terminal in a
northern New Brunswick port, arguing that Ottawa never properly
consulted them on the project. (bit.ly/29MPoyu)
NATIONAL POST
** In three weeks shareholders and debenture holders of Twin
Butte Energy will meet in Calgary to give their
assessment of the board-endorsed takeover of the company by
Reignwood Resources, a privately held Singapore-based entity. (bit.ly/29MQFFT)
** A new report by the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute says
every effort should be made to expedite pipeline project reviews
because continuing delays are costing Canada's economy and
governments billions a year. (bit.ly/29MQaeS)
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp sees very limited
speculation in the condominium industry in Toronto among
builders, a situation unlike the 1980s when the market crashed.
(bit.ly/29MQrhV)
** As the International Monetary Fund cuts its global
forecast for the next two years and warns of more fallout from
Brexit, Canada is projected to emerge as a dark horse among the
world's advanced economies - at least in the short term. (bit.ly/29MQ8DO)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)