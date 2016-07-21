July 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada ranks 10th among the 23 largest energy consumers
in the world when it comes to using that energy efficiently. A
study released on Wednesday by the non-profit American Council
for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) put Canada in the middle
ranks for energy efficiency, citing the country's strict
appliance and building standards as areas of strength. (bit.ly/29Pf0ep)
NATIONAL POST
** Junior miner and hostile takeover target Dolly Varden
Silver Corp insists it has valid business reasons to seek
a private placement that would dilute the company's market value
in the face of a hostile takeover bid launched by Hecla Mining
Co. (bit.ly/29NIEEa)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trumpeting the new
Canada Child Benefit that just landed in parents' bank accounts
across the country, but the government's inability to properly
pay tens of thousands of federal workers is proving to be a
costly distraction for the Liberals. (bit.ly/29NJfGh)
