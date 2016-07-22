July 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc has for the
first time set a specific goal for greenhouse gas reductions,
and has pledged to cut the emissions intensity of its oil and
petroleum production by 30 percent by 2030. (bit.ly/29Q1pqR)
** The Turkish government is calling on Canada to "take the
necessary steps" to address what it describes as a terrorist
organization responsible for last week's failed coup. (bit.ly/29Ruxuf)
** A new housing tax proposed this week by West Vancouver's
mayor that targets non-residents would be "discrimination", says
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29Ruu1u)
NATIONAL POST
** Four days before NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is set to launch
its first flights, a passenger-rights advocate is asking the
Federal Court of Appeal to shut down the discount tour operator
unless it can post a C$3.74 million ($2.85 million) performance
bond. (bit.ly/29RuTB1)
** The Canadian government announced Thursday it will
solicit bids from companies to repair and maintain two new
fleets of navy ships, a strategy it had been warned earlier
could cost taxpayers more money. (bit.ly/29PZVg5)
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
