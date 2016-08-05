Aug 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Publicly held GMP Capital Inc announced late
Thursday that it is buying privately held FirstEnergy Capital
Corp for C$98.6 million ($75.78 million). GMP will pay for the
deal by issuing C$58.9 million ($45.27 million) in stock, that
will be paid out to FirstEnergy shareholders over four years,
and the balance through the issuance of an unsecured promissory
note. (bit.ly/2b7EMeJ)
** Malaysia's state-owned Petronas says it expects
to make up its mind about whether to construct a huge energy
project in Canada after it studies a crucial ruling pending from
the federal Liberal cabinet. (bit.ly/2b7Eq7S)
** With the dismissal of the chief executive of McInnis
Cement, investors led by Bombardier Inc's founding
family are hoping to get the C$1.1 billion ($845.37
million)cement project in Quebec's Gaspe peninsula back on track
amid massive cost overruns. (bit.ly/2b7ExQO)
NATIONAL POST
** Veresen Inc plans to shift away from power
generation in favor of tightening its focus on midstream natural
gas assets, a decision that comes as the company's proposal to
build a West Coast LNG export facility remains snared in
regulatory delays. (bit.ly/2b7G9Kn)
** Two months after it avoided insolvency by selling assets
in Saskatchewan, Penn West Petroleum Ltd plans to
nearly double capital spending for the rest of the year. (bit.ly/2b7FHvA)
($1 = 1.3012 Canadian dollars)
