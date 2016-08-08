Aug 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada is urging and pushing the country's banks to start a national fund that would invest in small and medium-sized businesses. The initiative is at a nascent stage and has been discussed in a number of meetings between civil servants and Bay Street executives in Ottawa and Toronto in the past few weeks. (bit.ly/2b0kSol)

** The Chalk River nuclear research center is all set to lose the reactor around which Canada's nuclear technology efforts have revolved for decades. However, the center's private sector managers aim to keep the laboratories up and going by joining the bandwagon of commercialization of small modular reactors. (bit.ly/2b0lXwC)

** Sun Life Financial Inc and Manulife Financial Corp continue to show interest in Asia by making significant acquisitions in the region. Canada's big six banks, however, are narrowing their strategies so as to concentrate on the financially stronger Western countries. (bit.ly/2b0mn5X)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada is poised to play a key role in the development of mixed reality - spearheaded by Microsoft Corp's HoloLens. Many American and Canadian developers have been able to buy HoloLens kits for $3,000. However, its public roll-out remains unannounced. (bit.ly/2aU4hkR) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)