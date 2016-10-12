Oct 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A Canadian business group that has been a major proponent
of a free trade agreement with Europe fears the accord could be
derailed by Belgium at the 11th hour even though the continent's
most powerful leaders are calling it the "good" kind of trade
deal. bit.ly/2d6VeAg
** A C$325 million ($244.54 million) investment that Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to make for a paint
shop in Brampton, Ontario, is a win that Unifor and its
predecessor union, the Canadian Auto Workers, have been seeking
for decades. bit.ly/2dQO29F
** Canada's prison agency has halved the number of inmates
it keeps in indefinite solitary confinement over the past two
years, according to new data, a striking reduction that comes as
the Liberal government ponders slapping strict, new limits on
how Correctional Service Canada (CSC) isolates prisoners. bit.ly/2dKoD16
NATIONAL POST
** Unifor has managed to secure nearly C$900 million
($677.20 million) of investment for Canada's auto assembly
plants in the space of just a few weeks, a feat that union
president Jerry Dias trumpeted as "completely reversing the
trend" of a shrinking Canadian industry. bit.ly/2dQU3Dt
** Faced with customer outrage over skyrocketing prices for
electricity in Ontario, Hydro One Networks Inc, the largest
utility in the province, has turned to the power of behavioral
science to help solve its problems. Warren Lister, Hydro One's
recently named vice president of customer service, said one of
his first tasks is to redesign the Hydro One bill. bit.ly/2dk1kfd
** Fintech startup FundThrough, an online invoice funding
platform, has landed C$24.6 million ($18.51 million) in its
second financing round. The funds are slated to serve two
purposes: help more small business customers through technology
innovation; and expand its team across the country, said Steven
Uster, co-founder and CEO of Toronto-based FundThrough. bit.ly/2e0MzMF
($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)