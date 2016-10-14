Oct 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Regional legislators in Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia are expected to pass a resolution on Friday that could jeopardize plans for wrapping up the Canada-European Union free-trade deal and the area's political leaders now find themselves the target of a full-court press by European and Canadian leaders urging them to stand down. bit.ly/2dOVSBG

** British Columbia's new real estate watchdog will consider closing a loophole that has allowed offshore companies to submit bids on properties in the province's overheated housing market, a practice that is outlawed in Ontario and other jurisdictions. A spokesman for British Columbia Finance Minister Mike de Jong said the new Superintendent of Real Estate, who starts his job next week, will review this practice and make recommendations on whether it should continue. bit.ly/2doOhZZ

** Canadian quick-service restaurant chain Freshii is preparing to go public, a deal that is scheduled to launch this fall and build on the success of Aritzia's recent initial public offering. bit.ly/2eeXSB2

NATIONAL POST

** An upstart telecommunications company has pulled Bell Media's over-the-air channels from its new service that streams television over the internet in response to legal action from the telecom giant that threatened millions of dollars in damages. Toronto-based VMedia pulled CTV and CTV2 from its skinny TV package that allows users to stream about 15 live TV stations over any Internet connection using a Netflix-like app, a service that landed it in legal trouble with Bell days after it launched in September. bit.ly/2dgH8r5

** TransCanada Corp officially launched its plan to push U.S. natural gas out of southern Ontario on Thursday by offering domestic gas producers lower-than-expected tolls on its underused mainline pipeline system. bit.ly/2e6CYUz

