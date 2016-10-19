Oct 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government plans to re-introduce incentives
for home-energy retrofits and commit to phased-in changes to the
national building code that will eventually require all homes to
be virtually energy self-sufficient. (bit.ly/2dmRyKK)
** The head of Canada's housing agency says Ottawa's new
standard for gauging whether borrowers can handle higher
interest rates to buy homes is necessary to prevent damaging the
broader economy. (bit.ly/2dmTVgy)
** Suncor Energy Inc is selling another stake in an
oil-storage terminal to an Alberta First Nation as the company
seeks stronger ties with aboriginal groups in the northern
oil-sands region. (bit.ly/2dmTu64)
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault on Tuesday
defended the fact that most of nearly $12 million spent on a
plan to offer discounts to low-income electricity customers went
to consultants and advertising. (bit.ly/2dmZ34c)
** Michael Chong, a Conservative Member of Parliament, is
calling for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp and its
securitization business to be privatized - something former
finance minister Jim Flaherty once mused about. (bit.ly/2dmU3wB)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)