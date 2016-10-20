BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The senior chairs keep shuffling inside Toronto-Dominion Bank, the latest being Tim Wiggin's return to TD Securities, where he will run its equities business. (bit.ly/2e3Hnc5)
** Builders who have constructed "net-zero" houses are urging Ottawa to go slow with any proposal to change the building code to require super-energy-efficient buildings to ensure the rising costs don't add to Canada's housing affordability problems. (bit.ly/2e3HxzU)
** Auto parts giant Magna International Inc has as of now scrapped plans to move out of its headquarters in Aurora, Ontario, to a new head office in nearby King City. (bit.ly/2e3GZKE)
NATIONAL POST
** The head of Canada's central bank acknowledged that policymakers came close to the tipping point on Wednesday's interest rate decision. (bit.ly/2e3G5xC)
** Mountain Equipment Co-op is opening five of its cavernous outfitting stores this year, the most in a year since a group of outdoor enthusiasts founded it 45 years ago. (bit.ly/2e3F9ta)
** Canexus Corp directors termed a hostile takeover offer as "inadequate", setting the stage for a long proxy fight with Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. (bit.ly/2e3IcBH) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update