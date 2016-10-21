BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The former parent company of Essar Steel Algoma Inc is teaming up with agriculture and industrial giant Cargill Inc to renew its bid to buy U.S. Steel Canada Inc, sources familiar with the companies' plans say. bit.ly/2dsVUQJ
** Tourmaline Oil Corp is buying northeastern British Columbia natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell Plc for C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) in cash and stock. bit.ly/2dsVNEN
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario Energy Board has told power companies across the province that they must send customers a hydro bill every month by the end of the year - a change that could cost up to C$10 million ($7.55 million). bit.ly/2dsTzoC
** The federal government has appointed four people to consult with communities along the Energy East pipeline after concerns over the integrity of National Energy Board's hearing process forced three members to step down last month. bit.ly/2dsUvtt ($1 = 1.3237 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S