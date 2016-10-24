Oct 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Belgium's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday the Belgian foreign minister has canceled a trip to a Caribbean-EU summit in order to try to salvage the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada. bit.ly/2dBvFHW

** Canadians with a limited credit history have often been excluded from getting car loans and mortgages at Canada's biggest banks, but that will likely change in the new year, when lenders incorporate new technology for calculating credit scores. bit.ly/2dBzP2v

** Less than a month after BlackBerry Ltd announced the end to in-house hardware development, the former smartphone titan appears to be prepping to release another smartphone this week. bit.ly/2efYiYX

** The federal government is looking for feedback on proposed changes to Canada's mortgage system that would require lenders to take on a "modest portion" of the losses on insured loans that default. bit.ly/2efPBh4

