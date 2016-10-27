Oct 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver a fiscal update next week that is along the lines of a mini-budget, with measures aimed at rolling out the federal government's second phase of infrastructure spending. bit.ly/2dOj0MV

** Canada's housing agency is warning that prices are soaring in smaller communities in British Columbia and Ontario as the real estate boom in Vancouver and Toronto spreads deeper into the suburbs. bit.ly/2dOpRWC

** Husky Energy Inc announced late Wednesday that President and Chief Executive Asim Ghosh, 68, will retire in December. bit.ly/2dOqvDx

NATIONAL POST

** Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said she was willing to intervene after a United Nations department rejected an application for media accreditation from a Canadian news company on the grounds that it is an "advocacy media outlet". , The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat rejected The Rebel's application to send three journalists to cover next month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in Morocco. bit.ly/2dOqFuE

** A former human resources executive for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp has filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the broadcaster, alleging that senior HR staff conspired to fire her while she was on medical leave and that CEO Hubert Lacroix breached his duties in refusing to review the matter. bit.ly/2dOmTRV (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)