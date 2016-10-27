Oct 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver a fiscal
update next week that is along the lines of a mini-budget, with
measures aimed at rolling out the federal government's second
phase of infrastructure spending. bit.ly/2dOj0MV
** Canada's housing agency is warning that prices are
soaring in smaller communities in British Columbia and Ontario
as the real estate boom in Vancouver and Toronto spreads deeper
into the suburbs. bit.ly/2dOpRWC
** Husky Energy Inc announced late Wednesday that
President and Chief Executive Asim Ghosh, 68, will retire in
December. bit.ly/2dOqvDx
NATIONAL POST
** Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said she was
willing to intervene after a United Nations department rejected
an application for media accreditation from a Canadian news
company on the grounds that it is an "advocacy media outlet". ,
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat
rejected The Rebel's application to send three journalists to
cover next month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in
Morocco. bit.ly/2dOqFuE
** A former human resources executive for the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp has filed a wrongful dismissal suit against
the broadcaster, alleging that senior HR staff conspired to fire
her while she was on medical leave and that CEO Hubert Lacroix
breached his duties in refusing to review the matter. bit.ly/2dOmTRV
