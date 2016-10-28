Oct 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. authorities announced on Thursday that they had charged 56 people and five companies operating call centers in India in a case that offers a peek into a widespread telephone scam that has swindled millions of dollars from people in Canada and the United States. bit.ly/2eTToRr

** Veterans who took part in the Somalia mission of the 1990s, which ended after the murder of a local teenager, blame the anti-malarial drug mefloquine for psychological damage that may have caused the tragedy and say Ottawa should reach out to others who have been affected. bit.ly/2dSQUQr

NATIONAL POST

** Former Quebec student leader Gabriel Nadeau Dubois has been cleared of contempt of court by Canada's Supreme Court, which ruled that there was no proof he incited members to block access to Université Laval classes during protests in 2012. bit.ly/2eNZDYM

** Unifor and Ford Motor Co of Canada are "miles apart" in labor negotiations with just four days to go until the strike deadline, according to a union spokeswoman. bit.ly/2eM1oTD

** An Ottawa man arrested on a peace bond in August over his alleged support for ISIL has been charged with breaching his bail conditions, court officials said Thursday. bit.ly/2e3RRsF