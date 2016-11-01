Nov 1 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ford Motor Co and the union representing its
workers in Canada reached a last-minute agreement on a new
contract, averting a strike. The automaker agreed to terms of a
contract that Unifor signed earlier after negotiations with
General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
. bit.ly/2f8c4fE
** Enbridge Inc remains committed to completing its
purchase of a major stake in the Dakota Access pipeline, despite
the high-profile confrontation between native American
protesters and a would-be partner that is now building the
$3.7-billion project, executives from the company's U.S.
subsidiary said on Monday. bit.ly/2f55XeM
** Struggling Second Cup Ltd has formed a special
committee to review its strategic options - a move that can lead
to the sale of a company - while acknowledging the café chain
won't be able to meet its three-year business goals. bit.ly/2ePE7Ct
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario universities face several financial pressures,
among them pension solvency deficits, according to a new
commentary by debt rating service DBRS Ltd. bit.ly/2f5ao99
** BlackBerry Ltd signed a deal with Ford Motor Co
to expand the use of its QNX and security software in Ford's
vehicles, marking the first time the smartphone-turned-software
company will work directly with an auto manufacturer instead of
relying on a middleman. bit.ly/2fq0KiO
** Suncor Energy Inc is planning to sell all or
parts of its Ontario wind power business following the
C$1.13-billion ($844.23 million) divestiture of its lubricants
business Monday. Suncor confirmed it planned to sell all or
parts of its wind power assets in Ontario, but planned to hold
onto its wind generating capacity in Alberta and Saskatchewan. bit.ly/2eicvpa
($1 = 1.3385 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)