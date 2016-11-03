Nov 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** GMP Capital's chief executive officer says the
company is facing "good dilemmas" as it weighs its options about
the future of its roughly 30 percent stake in high-net-worth
asset manager Richardson GMP Ltd. bit.ly/2eqNLuE
** The world's largest financial companies, including
Canada's major banks, are going to embrace blockchain technology
to retool their post-trading processes for investors over the
next decade, allowing them to complete securities trades more
quickly and at a lower cost, according to blockchain specialist
Blythe Masters, chief executive officer of Digital Asset
Holdings LLC. bit.ly/2eqR0SR
** Dominic Barton, who heads Ottawa's Advisory Council on
Economic Growth, said Canada lags far behind many countries in
taking advantage of private financing to help fund large-scale
projects, adding that infrastructure needs in Canada far exceed
the capacity of governments to pay for them alone. bit.ly/2eqQOTK
NATIONAL POST
** Fewer people are buying homes in Vancouver because of
rapidly changing market conditions, partially brought on by
government regulation, according to a report by the Real Estate
Board of Greater Vancouver. bit.ly/2eqSIUt
** The Canadian federal government is set to raise foreign
ownership levels for domestic airlines, a move that could spark
the creation of ultra low-cost domestic carriers. The moves are
part of a suite of initiatives to be announced Thursday in
Montreal by Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau. natpo.st/2eqTK2O
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)