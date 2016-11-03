Nov 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** GMP Capital's chief executive officer says the company is facing "good dilemmas" as it weighs its options about the future of its roughly 30 percent stake in high-net-worth asset manager Richardson GMP Ltd. bit.ly/2eqNLuE

** The world's largest financial companies, including Canada's major banks, are going to embrace blockchain technology to retool their post-trading processes for investors over the next decade, allowing them to complete securities trades more quickly and at a lower cost, according to blockchain specialist Blythe Masters, chief executive officer of Digital Asset Holdings LLC. bit.ly/2eqR0SR

** Dominic Barton, who heads Ottawa's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, said Canada lags far behind many countries in taking advantage of private financing to help fund large-scale projects, adding that infrastructure needs in Canada far exceed the capacity of governments to pay for them alone. bit.ly/2eqQOTK

NATIONAL POST

** Fewer people are buying homes in Vancouver because of rapidly changing market conditions, partially brought on by government regulation, according to a report by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. bit.ly/2eqSIUt

** The Canadian federal government is set to raise foreign ownership levels for domestic airlines, a move that could spark the creation of ultra low-cost domestic carriers. The moves are part of a suite of initiatives to be announced Thursday in Montreal by Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau. natpo.st/2eqTK2O (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)