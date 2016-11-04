Nov 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian federal Liberal government is providing an
additional C$2.9 billion in loan guarantees for the Muskrat
Falls hydroelectric project. bit.ly/2fBGD1s
** The Federal Court of Canada has faulted Canada's domestic
spy agency for unlawfully retaining data and for not being
truthful with judges who authorize its intelligence programs.
Separately, the court also revealed that the spy agency no
longer needs warrants to collect Canadians tax records. bit.ly/2fBHoHH
** Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau opened the door to
political financing reforms on Thursday that would crack down on
fundraising events for which the Liberal Party has been accused
of selling preferential access for cash in an apparent violation
of the Prime Minister's own ethical rule. bit.ly/2fBGJpy
NATIONAL POST
** Metrolinx, the agency that manages public transit in
Ontario, confirmed Thursday it has formally notified its intent
to cancel its C$770-million contract with Bombardier Inc
to supply light rail vehicles in Toronto. bit.ly/2fBC8nq
** Visa Inc, which has accused Wal Mart of
using customers as leverage after the retail giant said in June
it would stop accepting the credit card in Canadian stores,
appears to be ratcheting up the months-long battle by offering
C$10 credits to cardholders in Manitoba who shop elsewhere. bit.ly/2fBCoTq
** The Canadian Forces has sent a surveillance aircraft to
the Arctic to investigate a pinging sound that appears to be
coming from the ocean floor, but the military is no closer to
solving the mystery of what could be making the noise. natpo.st/2fBDL4K
