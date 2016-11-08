Nov 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** No matter who prevails in Tuesday's presidential election, the U.S. ambassador to Canada says President Barack Obama is determined to win an uphill fight to get congressional approval of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership deal during the lame-duck session. tgam.ca/2fWDNn7

** Air Canada is assessing whether to expand its Rouge discount airline within Canada as a way to compete with new low-cost carriers that are preparing to enter the market, chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu says. tgam.ca/2fWGc13

** The federal government has revised how it assesses applications for permanent residence from former international students and expects to release the changes later this month, bolstered by recommendations from its panel on economic growth that argued this group is key to Canada's immigration strategy. tgam.ca/2fWDwAh

NATIONAL POST

** With his announcement on Monday of a C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) marine protection plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created the conditions to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. bit.ly/2fWDjgy

** National Bank of Canada has made a deal to deploy up to C$1.3 billion through the loan platform of San Francisco-based fintech firm LendingClub Corp over the next year. bit.ly/2fWMXja

** New federal regulations designed to ensure that pipelines have "readily accessible" funds on hand to deal with the consequences of oil or gas spills will have little impact on major pipeline projects, but could spell trouble for smaller companies. bit.ly/2fWIvBg

** In an attempt to reduce the number of unsolicited calls Canadians receive, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission issued a decision Monday that gives telecoms 90 days to develop technical solutions to block illegitimate nuisance calls within their networks. bit.ly/2fWEb4L ($1 = C$1.34) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)