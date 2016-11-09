Nov 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The stunning victory by Donald Trump in the U.S. election throws into disarray Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal of forging a North American energy and climate strategy. tgam.ca/2fRS999

** Canadian aerospace supplier Cormer Group Industries Inc is suing Bombardier Inc for C$25 million ($19 million) in damages, saying it was blindsided by the plane maker's sudden decision to suspend its Learjet 85 luxury-jet development program. tgam.ca/2fRNxzO

** Marijuana was one of the winners of an otherwise bitterly divisive presidential election campaign, as voters in several states voted to support measures that would permit some legal use of the drug. tgam.ca/2fRM64c

NATIONAL POST

** The need for Canada to adopt better aboriginal consultation practices is "at the heart" of a newly appointed National Energy Board review panel, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said Tuesday. bit.ly/2fRW0Tt

** Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa unveiled plans on Tuesday to create a new regulator in the province to consolidate and strengthen oversight of credit unions, mortgage brokers, provincial pension plans and provincially registered insurers. bit.ly/2fRT09R

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp on Tuesday released statistics for national housing starts that show the British Columbia market numbers falling fast, a development that comes in the wake of new mortgage financing rules from Ottawa that went into effect last month. bit.ly/2fRWngX ($1 = C$1.34) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)