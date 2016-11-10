GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
Nov 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Donald Trump's ascension to the White House is expected to play havoc with Canadian defense policy, putting heavy pressure on the Trudeau government to increase Canada's modest military spending. tgam.ca/2g0J64D
** Vancouver is planning to add a hefty new tax to homes that aren't principal residences and are left vacant for six or more months, because of the critical housing shortage. tgam.ca/2fEPAFT
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it is considering how to pitch President-elect Donald Trump on the benefits of the proposed, and denied, Keystone XL pipeline that would give oilsands crude better access to U.S. markets. bit.ly/2g0JTD0
** Despite posting a net loss in the quarter, Birchcliff Energy Ltd announced on Wednesday it would implement a quarterly dividend for its common shareholders in a sign that executives believe fundamentals will improve for the energy industry. bit.ly/2g0Hg3Z
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd