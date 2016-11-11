Nov 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The election of Donald Trump is offering an unexpected
lift to Canada's largest insurers, the latest sign of a
turnaround for companies that have struggled under the weight of
low interest rates for the better part of a decade. tgam.ca/2eIVVeQ
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board posted steady
investment returns in its most recent quarter alongside making
bold bets on a wide range of international investments. tgam.ca/2eIWPIe
** Bombardier Inc has dismissed the potential
impact of a Trump presidency on its operations as it reported a
narrower third-quarter loss and said profitability for the full
year would be better than previously expected. tgam.ca/2eIVCAT
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Canadian
government will work to ensure incoming U.S. President Donald
Trump understands - and potentially even expands - the existing
trading relationship between Canada and the United States. bit.ly/2eJ0UfB
** Analysts are increasingly negative on Primero Mining Corp
after it reported another disappointing quarter in which
the Toronto-based miner downgraded its annual forecast yet
again. bit.ly/2eIWQfn
** Crescent Point Energy Corp's losses narrowed in
the third quarter as the shale oil and gas producer focused its
efforts on deploying new technology in an attempt to lower
costs. bit.ly/2eIXpWH
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)