THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Rogers Communications Inc says it will cut down
on the frustration of waiting for the cable guy by letting
customers track their technician's location in real time as a
service van makes its way to their home. The new service will be
launched on Monday in Hamilton, Ontario. tgam.ca/2eSnOkR
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some of his senior
cabinet ministers will spend Monday behind closed doors at
Toronto's Shangri-La hotel, pitching investors on why they
should park their billions in Canada. tgam.ca/2eSq8Z6
** Canadian security experts are increasing their vigilance
against activists' threats to the country's energy
infrastructure, as civil-liberties advocates worry about the use
of improper surveillance on peaceful opponents to major
projects. tgam.ca/2eSqcIe
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian doctors are increasingly medicating children
with antidepressants and antipsychotics, suggests a new study.
Experts worry this is the latest sign of using drugs to achieve
"behavioural control". natpo.st/2eSkPcd
** Quebec's provincial Liberal Party has a reputation as a
disciplined election-winning machine. But after holding power
for 11 of the last 13 years, there are growing signs of decay in
the party of Premier Philippe Couillard. natpo.st/2eSqUFr
