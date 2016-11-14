Nov 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Rogers Communications Inc says it will cut down on the frustration of waiting for the cable guy by letting customers track their technician's location in real time as a service van makes its way to their home. The new service will be launched on Monday in Hamilton, Ontario. tgam.ca/2eSnOkR

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some of his senior cabinet ministers will spend Monday behind closed doors at Toronto's Shangri-La hotel, pitching investors on why they should park their billions in Canada. tgam.ca/2eSq8Z6

** Canadian security experts are increasing their vigilance against activists' threats to the country's energy infrastructure, as civil-liberties advocates worry about the use of improper surveillance on peaceful opponents to major projects. tgam.ca/2eSqcIe

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian doctors are increasingly medicating children with antidepressants and antipsychotics, suggests a new study. Experts worry this is the latest sign of using drugs to achieve "behavioural control". natpo.st/2eSkPcd

** Quebec's provincial Liberal Party has a reputation as a disciplined election-winning machine. But after holding power for 11 of the last 13 years, there are growing signs of decay in the party of Premier Philippe Couillard. natpo.st/2eSqUFr (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)