** Amaya Inc's former chief executive officer put forward a C$3.5 billion ($2.59 billion) takeover proposal for the online gambling company, backed by four overseas investment firms. tgam.ca/2fQkpoQ

** The federal government has tapped long-time public servant Judith LaRocque for a temporary stint in a vice-chair role at the country's telecom and broadcast regulator. tgam.ca/2fQdCvc

** Gildan Activewear Inc has made an offer to buy American Apparel in a bid by one Canadian company to rescue from the ashes of bankruptcy a valuable trademark built by another. tgam.ca/2fQlVXV

** Electricity companies in Alberta fear Premier Rachel Notley's government is preparing legislation to retroactively change power contracts signed 15 years ago, a move critics say would create an investment chill in the province. bit.ly/2fQipgr

** First-time homebuyers' break on the land transfer tax will double under a new proposal by the Ontario government, but wealthy purchasers will pay the price once new land transfer rules come into effect Jan. 1, 2017. bit.ly/2fQjBQL

** Canadian utility, telecom and REIT stocks are all vulnerable to price dips now that Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States, a new report from RBC Capital Markets says. bit.ly/2fQm6lW ($1 = C$1.3527) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)