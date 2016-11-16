Nov 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp has shelved its offer to natural gas firms of lower tolls on long-term contracts to transport their product to Ontario, saying it didn't attract enough interest to make the plan viable. tgam.ca/2ggb2CD

** Dundee Corp has decided to remain a key stakeholder in its struggling capital markets business and inject money back into the unit - a move that has taken some observers by surprise. tgam.ca/2gg7T5I

** Royal Bank of Canada is introducing a new pricing structure, charging different rates for mortgages with amortization periods of 25 years or less and for those with longer maturities - a first for Canada. tgam.ca/2ggavR6

** Gains in house prices in the Greater Toronto Area have lifted Canada's residential market into record territory, despite a slowdown in the Vancouver region, according to two new reports. tgam.ca/2ggg7ef

NATIONAL POST

** Lockheed Martin Corp's, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson, touted the company's long history in Canada and its value to Canadian suppliers during a visit to Ottawa on Tuesday as she embarked on a public relations tour to build support for the controversial F-35 fighter jet. bit.ly/2ggcXY7

** Bell Helicopter will test, certify and build its next two commercial choppers in Canada, the company's chief executive told an aerospace conference on Tuesday. bit.ly/2ggdIA5

** Canadian existing home sales reached a record level in October, data published on Tuesday shows, but the market faces an increasing threat from tighter mortgage rules, which have increased interest rates. bit.ly/2ggbWPC

** Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, described Canada Infrastructure Bank as one of the "innovative solutions" that is needed to come up with ways to finance construction of the myriad of transportation, environmental and social infrastructure projects. bit.ly/2gg9Tec (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)