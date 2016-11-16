Nov 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp has shelved its offer to
natural gas firms of lower tolls on long-term contracts to
transport their product to Ontario, saying it didn't attract
enough interest to make the plan viable. tgam.ca/2ggb2CD
** Dundee Corp has decided to remain a key
stakeholder in its struggling capital markets business and
inject money back into the unit - a move that has taken some
observers by surprise. tgam.ca/2gg7T5I
** Royal Bank of Canada is introducing a new pricing
structure, charging different rates for mortgages with
amortization periods of 25 years or less and for those with
longer maturities - a first for Canada. tgam.ca/2ggavR6
** Gains in house prices in the Greater Toronto Area have
lifted Canada's residential market into record territory,
despite a slowdown in the Vancouver region, according to two new
reports. tgam.ca/2ggg7ef
NATIONAL POST
** Lockheed Martin Corp's, Chief Executive Marillyn
Hewson, touted the company's long history in Canada and its
value to Canadian suppliers during a visit to Ottawa on Tuesday
as she embarked on a public relations tour to build support for
the controversial F-35 fighter jet. bit.ly/2ggcXY7
** Bell Helicopter will test, certify and build its next two
commercial choppers in Canada, the company's chief executive
told an aerospace conference on Tuesday. bit.ly/2ggdIA5
** Canadian existing home sales reached a record level in
October, data published on Tuesday shows, but the market faces
an increasing threat from tighter mortgage rules, which have
increased interest rates. bit.ly/2ggbWPC
** Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and
Communities, described Canada Infrastructure Bank as one of the
"innovative solutions" that is needed to come up with ways to
finance construction of the myriad of transportation,
environmental and social infrastructure projects. bit.ly/2gg9Tec
