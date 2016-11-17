Nov 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc raised $1.4 billion in its first
return to the bond market in 21 months, refinancing some debt
and buying more time for its turnaround plan. tgam.ca/2fzkaQP
** The Bank of Canada says it won't necessarily move in
lockstep with the Federal Reserve if the U.S. central bank moves
to hike its key interest rate next month, as widely expected. tgam.ca/2fzoJdT
** A committee of Performance Sports Group Ltd's
shareholders has filed a legal objection to a proposed auction
of the insolvent company's assets, arguing the bidding structure
makes it too hard for anyone to compete with an offer tabled by
a group led by Sagard Capital Partners LP. tgam.ca/2fzkUW1
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is ready to
discuss difficult trade issues with the new U.S. administration,
including softwood lumber and livestock, and he is confident of
finding a "win-win" solution. tgam.ca/2fzmWW6
NATIONAL POST
** The International Energy Agency's latest World Energy
Outlook expects Canadian output to grow to 6.1 million bpd by
2040 if governments stick to their Paris agreement pledges - but
that is 1.5 million bpd lower than the IEA's "Current Policies
Scenario", which assumes there are no new international policy
measures to combat climate change. bit.ly/2fzlmDH
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was foolish to signal his
willingness to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement, former U.S. senator and Donald Trump insider Rick
Santorum said on Wednesday. natpo.st/2fzeiHn
** Canada and Cuba are on a good footing to enhance an
already-good relationship with a visit to Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau this week, say experts, despite uncertainty around the
policy of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. natpo.st/2fzlfbg
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)