Nov 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A former employee of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, and the head of now-defunct
mail-order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC have been
criminally charged in the United States for allegedly engaging
in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme that defrauded the
Canadian drug maker. tgam.ca/2g4F5tB
** A sudden sharp rise in interest rates that could cause
Canadian home prices to plunge 30 per cent would trigger more
than C$1 billion ($740.9 million) in losses to the country's
government-backed mortgage insurer, according to the results of
stress tests released on Thursday by Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corp. tgam.ca/2g4HqEO
** J.C. Flowers & Co and Varde Partners, two U.S.-based
private equity companies, will pay an undisclosed amount for
high-risk lender CitiFinancial Canada, which has C$2.5 billion
in assets, 217 branches and 1,300 employees. tgam.ca/2g4FEnl
NATIONAL POST
** Suncor Energy Inc plans to spend C$1 billion less
next year, as it finishes work on two major projects, and
continues to drive down its costs. bit.ly/2g4IxnY
** Ed Fast, the former international trade minister in the
Conservative government, says he is "increasingly concerned"
about the ability of the Liberals to defend Canada's "national
interests" under a U.S. administration led by Donald Trump. bit.ly/2g4G8d5
** Kevan Cowan has been named chief regulator of a planned
co-operative federal-provincial watchdog known as the Capital
Markets Regulatory Authority. bit.ly/2g4DDaC
** As the print media industry copes with mounting revenue
declines, layoffs and quarterly losses, the Trudeau government
is considering what the media landscape would look like without
the country's two largest newspaper companies, Postmedia Network
Canada Corp and Torstar Corp. bit.ly/2g4HK6S
($1 = 1.3498 Canadian dollars)
