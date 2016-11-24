Nov 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In a major policy reversal, Toronto Mayor John Tory will
make a controversial pitch to impose tolls on the Gardiner
Expressway and Don Valley Parkway as a way for the cash-strapped
city to pay for roads and public transit. tgam.ca/2fUWO8i
** Formal complaints about telecom services dropped for the
third year in a row as Canada's Internet and wireless providers
continue their push to be customer friendly in a bid to keep
subscribers. tgam.ca/2fURrGv
** Kevin O' Leary says he has been interviewing potential
campaign managers and meeting with fundraisers and strategists
as he continues to contemplate joining the federal Conservative
Party leadership race in the wake of U.S. president-elect Donald
Trump's victory. tgam.ca/2fUSKFs
NATIONAL POST
** Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier is
promising to overhaul CBC/Radio-Canada - an institution he says
"seems frozen in time" - by cutting hundreds of millions in
funding, streamlining its mandate and getting it out of the
advertising market. natpo.st/2fUT1rX
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Edited by Alexander Smith)