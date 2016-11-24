Nov 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In a major policy reversal, Toronto Mayor John Tory will make a controversial pitch to impose tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway as a way for the cash-strapped city to pay for roads and public transit. tgam.ca/2fUWO8i

** Formal complaints about telecom services dropped for the third year in a row as Canada's Internet and wireless providers continue their push to be customer friendly in a bid to keep subscribers. tgam.ca/2fURrGv

** Kevin O' Leary says he has been interviewing potential campaign managers and meeting with fundraisers and strategists as he continues to contemplate joining the federal Conservative Party leadership race in the wake of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's victory. tgam.ca/2fUSKFs

NATIONAL POST

** Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier is promising to overhaul CBC/Radio-Canada - an institution he says "seems frozen in time" - by cutting hundreds of millions in funding, streamlining its mandate and getting it out of the advertising market. natpo.st/2fUT1rX (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Edited by Alexander Smith)