THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Chinese government has agreed to work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to combat the flow of illicit fentanyl into Canada, tacitly acknowledging the deadly impact of the Asian country's sprawling chemicals industry on this nation's overdose epidemic. tgam.ca/2fM1P0d

** As opposition begins to mount against Toronto Mayor John Tory's new plan to impose tolls on the city's two biggest expressways, he challenged his critics to explain where they would find the billions needed for transit and other infrastructure. tgam.ca/2fM2LBX

** Canadian timber producers are bracing for another costly trade war with the United States after Ottawa warned that a U.S. lobby group will fire the first shot Friday - with hefty American duties on softwood lumber from Canada expected to follow in spring 2017. tgam.ca/2fM41Vj

NATIONAL POST

** The Liberal government has brought in an unprecedented gag order that prevents 235 Canadian military personnel and federal workers from ever talking about the program, now underway, to replace the country's fighter jets. natpo.st/2fLZkLo

** The Alberta government will pay three coal-fired electric generating companies C$1.36 billion ($1.01 billion) for the province's decision to close their plants early, while also potentially avoiding a lawsuit with other power companies in the province. bit.ly/2fM0lTA

** There is zero chance Savanna Energy Services Corp's shareholders will accept a hostile takeover bid from a competing oilfield services company, analysts say, though the bid could affect Savanna's attempt to restructure its debts. bit.ly/2fM0k2a ($1 = 1.3485 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)